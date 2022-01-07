Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $634,000 Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after buying an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,716,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 817,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,819 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SANM. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $41.76 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

