Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,163,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,471,000 after buying an additional 535,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after buying an additional 5,566,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 953,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 903,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

