Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

NYSE INN opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

