Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 206 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 76,052 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.635 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.