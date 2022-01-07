Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MITSY stock opened at $485.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $461.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.06. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $357.73 and a 52 week high of $502.81.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $25.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

