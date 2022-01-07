Mittleman Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mittleman Investment Management LLC cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,773 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life comprises about 1.0% of Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after acquiring an additional 564,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 307,661 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 399.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 210,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $40.54 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.