Mizuho Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $54.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ovintiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

