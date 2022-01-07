Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $92,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

MNTV stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 8,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $206,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $428,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

