Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.97 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.