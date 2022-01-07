Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $4.63 Million in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000. Cyxtera Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,000,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,719,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,151,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYXT. Truist began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Raymond James began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of CYXT opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

