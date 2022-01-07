Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEye in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AEye in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in AEye in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AEye in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in AEye in the third quarter worth about $2,597,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AEye in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AEye in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $4.67 on Friday. AEye Inc has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that AEye Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

