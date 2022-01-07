Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.77 Million Investment in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000. MoneyLion makes up about 1.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of MoneyLion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $92,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at $266,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ML. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

