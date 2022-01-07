Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.