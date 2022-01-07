Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

