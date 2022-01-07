Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.89 Million

Brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce $336.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.55 million to $344.40 million. Monro reported sales of $284.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Monro has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.80%.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Monro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Monro by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

