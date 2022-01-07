Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. Monro has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monro will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 63.80%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Monro by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monro in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monro by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Monro by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

