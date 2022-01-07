Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT stock opened at $276.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.73. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.