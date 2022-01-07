Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $100.10 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

