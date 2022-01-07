Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 321.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,181,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $254.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average of $255.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

