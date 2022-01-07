Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 360,311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $7,574,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,659,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 152,449 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

