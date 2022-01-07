Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,746 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.77.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

