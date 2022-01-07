Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its position in Getty Realty by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.