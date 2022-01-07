Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 76,743 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.