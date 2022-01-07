Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 9,147 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLNG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $3,464,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $1,808,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

