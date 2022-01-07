Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SFL by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

SFL stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

