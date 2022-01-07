Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 107,290 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $3,738,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 27,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $219.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

