Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,074 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

