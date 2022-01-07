Morgan Stanley Boosts ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $210.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $5.88 on Friday, reaching $171.83. 4,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,144,671 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 216.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 383.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

