Morgan Stanley Increases TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $130.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of TRU opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,327,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

