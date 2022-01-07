Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.98 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average is $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.