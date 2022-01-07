MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.47

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

MOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 770,491 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

