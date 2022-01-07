Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,500.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($20.21) and last traded at GBX 1,440 ($19.40), with a volume of 178590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,470 ($19.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,327.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £761.74 million and a PE ratio of 47.33.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

In related news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($18.06) per share, with a total value of £294.80 ($397.25). Also, insider Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.96), for a total value of £733,150 ($987,939.63). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 310 shares of company stock worth $408,715.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.