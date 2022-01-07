Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) vs. AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Head to Head Analysis

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorsport Games and AppFolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million 3.67 -$1.76 million N/A N/A AppFolio $310.06 million 13.13 $158.40 million $0.06 1,956.67

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of AppFolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Motorsport Games and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 3 0 3.00 AppFolio 1 1 0 0 1.50

Motorsport Games currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 408.91%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $118.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.94%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than AppFolio.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -294.13% -73.08% -59.29% AppFolio 0.55% 0.64% 0.47%

Summary

AppFolio beats Motorsport Games on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase. The company was founded by Brian Donahoo, Klaus Schauser and Jonathan Walker in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

