MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 336 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Timken were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Amundi bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $42,948,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Timken by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,581,000 after buying an additional 388,827 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Timken by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,887,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

NYSE:TKR opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

