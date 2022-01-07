MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases Shares of 605 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

NYSE:TRP opened at $47.66 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.55%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.