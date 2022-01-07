MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 122 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.