Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Trading Down 0.1%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 10,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 19,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMAC. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,890,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Music Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Music Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Music Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Music Acquisition by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

