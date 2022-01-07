MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $505.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.91. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 278,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 231.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

