My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYSZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of My Size in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in My Size in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in My Size in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in My Size by 187.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 356,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in My Size by 177.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 313,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.64. My Size has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 235.16% and a negative net margin of 10,467.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that My Size will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of My Size in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

