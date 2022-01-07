NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.20

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.20 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 50.35 ($0.68). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 49.80 ($0.67), with a volume of 15,732 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £23.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.71.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

