Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $233.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 12.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 244,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

