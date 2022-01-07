National Bank Financial Boosts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$12.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 128,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.10. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

