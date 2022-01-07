National Bank Financial Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$9.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.86.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.99 and a 52 week high of C$7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

