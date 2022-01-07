National Bank Financial Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target to C$15.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDOFF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 113,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,640. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

