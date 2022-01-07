National Bank Financial Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target to C$15.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WDOFF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 113,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,640. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.