National Bank Financial Weighs in on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$419.75 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.08.

TSE:GDI opened at C$55.60 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.