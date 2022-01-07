National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.24. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth $30,928,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 631,569 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth $7,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.