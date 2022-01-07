National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.24. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth $30,928,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 631,569 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth $7,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
