National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for 4.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.84% of National Fuel Gas worth $40,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

