Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.58

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 41115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

NTCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after buying an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 128.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 276,902 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its position in Natura &Co by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 86,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

