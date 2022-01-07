NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 290 at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 290 ($3.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.50) to GBX 300 ($4.04) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291.25 ($3.92).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 244.50 ($3.29) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.80. The stock has a market cap of £27.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145.40 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 244.60 ($3.30).

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.90), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($170,174.77).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

