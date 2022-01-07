Navcoin Price Hits $0.26 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $18.83 million and $100,166.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010906 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,573,465 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.